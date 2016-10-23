Nampa High School wins big at District III marching band competition

Nampa High School took home a whole host of awards from Saturday's District III high school marching band competition, held at Boise State University's Albertsons Stadium.
The Bulldogs took first place in their division, 5A large schools, as well as winning the Mel Shelton Overall Best Music Performance award and first place in sweepstakes. Nampa also earned awads for best percussion, visual performance, music performance and general effect in 5A large schools.
Eagle High School came in second place overall, followed by Timberline High School. Eagle took first place for 5A small schools, with Timberline in second and Capital High School in third for the division.
In the 4A division, Vallivue High School took first, followed by Skyview High School in second and Middleton High School in third. Weiser High School won top honors for 3A schools, while Payette High School earned second and Homedale took the third-place spot. In 2A schools, Marsing High School won first place, followed by Cole Valley Christian School, the only other 2A school competing.
The competition was a gathering of schools from around Southwest Idaho, including all of those in the Treasure Valley.
