Child dies in Canyon County rollover crash

An unidentified minor child died in a rollover crash on Notus Road in Canyon County on Saturday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
According to ISP, Martha Booth, 65, was driving northbound on Notus Road near Red Top Road when she drove the vehicle off the left shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the 1998 Dodge pickup around 1:30 p.m.
The child was ejected from the vehicle and died of injuries at the scene. Booth, of Parma, was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus.
Police say neither Booth nor the child were wearing seat belts.
