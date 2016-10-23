Local

October 23, 2016 9:12 AM

Child dies in Canyon County rollover crash

By Nicole Blanchard

An unidentified minor child died in a rollover crash on Notus Road in Canyon County on Saturday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

According to ISP, Martha Booth, 65, was driving northbound on Notus Road near Red Top Road when she drove the vehicle off the left shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the 1998 Dodge pickup around 1:30 p.m.

The child was ejected from the vehicle and died of injuries at the scene. Booth, of Parma, was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus.

Police say neither Booth nor the child were wearing seat belts.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Idaho District III high school marching band competition held at BSU

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos