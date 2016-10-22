Nampa man killed in hit-and-run; two children injured

A Nampa man was killed and two children injured in a pedestrian hit-and-run on the 2400 block of HIllcrest Way on Saturday morning, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.
According to NPD, dispatch received a suspicious phone call reporting the hit-and-run at about 7:30 a.m. The call was later traced to Tristian Donovan Myers, 20, of Nampa, who police say admitted to hitting the 43-year-old victim and fleeing the scene.
Myers was charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, which is a felony. He is currently being held in Canyon County Jail pending an investigation. Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the case.
In addition to the fatality, police said a 3-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl were injured in the crash. Both were related to the 43-year-old who died. They were treated at a hospital and released.
