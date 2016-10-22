Bogus Basin Star Party canceled due to cloud cover

Bogus Basin Ski Area and the Boise Astronomical Society have canceled their annual fall Star Party due to cloud cover, according to a post on Bogus Basin’s Facebook page.
Organizers have not yet said whether they will reschedule the Star Party.
The ski area’s Facebook page posted around 1 p.m. Saturday that the party, set for 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday evening at the Bogus Basin Ski Area Nordic Lodge, would no longer be in effect thanks to some large cloud masses covering the sky Saturday night.
The event was meant as a canned food drive for the Idaho Foodbank, with attendees able to scope out the night skies for free if they brought a canned food item.
