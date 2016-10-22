Former KTRV Fox 12 anchor Stacey Skrysak shared her story of "fat shaming" on Facebook after a man criticized the weights of her and her female coworkers and told her to "lay off the pizza" in a comment on the social media site.
In a post that's been shared more than 50 times, Skrysak said she's used to brushing off negative comments as a public figure, but "it's downright rude to drag my other female coworkers into the comment."
"In the early days of my career, an unkind email or letter would bring me to tears. But the older I get, the more jaded I become. Not everyone is going to like me, and I’m OK with that," Skrysak wrote in an essay for the Today Show.
Skrysak, now an anchor at WICS in Illinois, worked at the Treasure Valley TV station from 2010 through 2012.
Comments