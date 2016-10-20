Love the Girl Scouts? Help them get a new shower at their historic camp

The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage has been raising money for a new shower house for more than a year at the historic Camp Alice Pittenger at Payette Lake.
The cost is estimated to be around $275,000 to $280,000.
To date, the Silver Sage Council has received nearly $100,000 in cash contributions, including $80,500 in locally-donated products and services. The scouts have also received a $65,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. That grant will pay the first $25,000 up front, but the scouts must raise $40,000 of their own before receiving the remaining $40,000 from the Murdock trust.
So the push is on to raise the money.
Scout spokeswoman and Chief Development Officer Joanne Taylor said a new shower house is needed for safety, sanitation and privacy to accommodate the 800 campers who visit each year. The new building will be fully ADA-compliant.
Construction has already begun, with local architect, Thomas R. Williams of TRW Architecture, donating his services to the project.
The camp was founded by Alice Pittenger, a doctor, and prominent Boisean who also founded the Children’s Home on Warm Springs Avenue, Her husband Fred, also a doctor, served as Idaho’s surgeon general. The Pittengers have been in the news for another reason lately. St. Luke’s is moving a 104-year-old sequoia tree that the Pittengers planted at their Boise estate to a new location to make room for the hospital’s expansion.
