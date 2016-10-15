Meridian police investigate shooting that killed dog, wounded owner

Meridian Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a pit bull after witnesses say the dog attacked another animal Saturday evening, according to an MPD press release.
According to the release, officers responded to the call of a shot dog around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near N. Meridian Road and W. Chrisfield Drive. Officers at the scene also found a 31-year-old woman who had been struck in the abdomen.
Police believe the woman, the dead pit bull's owner, was hit by the same bullet that killed and passed through the dog.
According to the release, a male subject was walking his dog when the leashed pit bull broke free from its owner and attacked the male's dog. The two owners tried to separate the dogs, and the male subject drew a weapon and fired one shot, which struck and killed the pit bull, when the pit bull attempted to re-engage.
The pit bull's owner was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear if the male subject was injured or whether the other dog survived the attack.
MPD says it will continue to investigate the situation and decide whether to press charges against either party.
