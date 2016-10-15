Nampa No.1 for trick-or-treaters, data study says

For the second year in a row, Nampa has been named the best city for trick-or-treating by SmartAsset in a data-driven study that takes into consideration housing density, crime rates and more.
The finance technology company looked at 252 cities' statistics for single-family housing density, population under age 15, violent crime rate, property crime rate, median home value, average temperature and precipitation probability.
More than a quarter of Nampa's residents are age 14 or younger, one of the higher percentages of the top 25 cities named. And though the study deemed an "ideal" trick-or-treating temperature of 60 degrees, Nampa's not-too-chilly average of 58.5 degrees helped it secure the top spot.
In addition to prime trick-or-treating, the Downtown Nampa Community Association hosts a "Trunk-or-Treat" event at Lloyd Square Park on Oct. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Call (208) 468-4448 or visit the Downtown Nampa Facebook page for more information.
Orem, Utah, was the next top spot for costumed kiddos, followed by Aurora, Ill.; Kennewick, Wash.; and Longmont, Colo.
Nicole Blanchard: (208) 377-6410; @NMBlanchard
Comments