Start Halloween with a historic Boise cemetery tour

Cemetery symbolism and customs expert David Habben, also known as the Treasure Valley’s most notable taphophile (a.k.a. “tombstone tourist”) will lead a series of historic walking tours at Boise’s Morris Hill and Pioneer Cemeteries.
Tours at Morris Hill will take place at noon on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Tours at Pioneer will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Every time I give a tour, I get people who say they’ve lived in Boise their whole lives, but didn’t know the stories they learn in the cemeteries. David Habben, taphophile
Habben will discuss the lives of some of the people who have shaped Boise’s history who are buried at the historic sites, but also the rich and often mysterious language of cemetery symbolism as well as burial customs.
Both tours last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $2 each and must be purchased in advance.
Get your tickets online at http://bit.ly/BPRCommEd.
For more information, contact Jerry Pugh, Community Programs Coordinator, at jpugh@cityofboise.org or call 208-608-7617.
