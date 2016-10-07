Boise, Meridian officers honored for community policing efforts

Fourteen Treasure Valley law enforcement officers received "Excellence in Community Policing" awards this week from Idaho's U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Marshal Service, the U.S. attorney's office announced Friday.
Idaho U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said the officers exemplify “positive and lasting relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities we serve."
The awards were spotlighted Wednesday during a National Community Policing Week forum at the College of Western Idaho. Those honored include:
▪ Boise Police Officer Dan Lister, liaison officer for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community. Lister was recognized for his work breaking barriers, improving communication and developing a partnership.
▪ Boise Police Cpl. Brek Orton, recognized for outreach to students, staff and visitors at Boise State University. Among his community outreach programs is the “Red Shirt Ride-along”, which teaches first-year athletes at Boise State about the realities of policing in Boise.
▪ The eleven members of the Meridian Police Department School Resource Officer program, recognized for their work at middle and high schools: Sgt. Shawn Harper and officers Ray Ellis, Bobby Allison, Leroy Sunada, Dave Gomez, Ryan Rhodes, Mark Payne, Arnel Catic, Courtney Dozier, Greg Kortan and Kirk York.
▪ ATF Special Agent Ralph Lambright, an expert in firearms and explosives, was recognized for his outreach at schools and community events about the dangers of explosive devices.
