Jerome man dies in I-84 crash near Twin Falls

Minnie Vangorder, 24, of Elko, Nev., was driving a Toyota 4Runner westbound on Interstate 84 east of Twin Falls when she rear-ended a Ford Ranger driven by Randy Hansen, 63, of Jerome, according to the Idaho State Police.
After the collision, Hansen's pickup drove through the median and into the freeway's eastbound lanes. There, the pickup struck a Toyota Sienna head-on. Vangorder and the driver of the Sienna, 53-year-old Sheri Christensen of Soda Springs, were both wearing seatbelts, according to the police. Hansen was not.
Christensen and Hansen were transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Hansen died at the hospital. Christensen's condition is unclear.
The right lane of the freeway's eastbound side was blocked for about four-and-a-half hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash.
