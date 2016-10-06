Treasure Valley YMCA ready to turn dirt in South Meridian

A South Meridian YMCA, in the planning stage for more than two years, will break ground later this month.
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA’s board of directors on Wednesday green-lighted the project near Eagle and Amity roads, even though it is still $2 million short of the $18.5 million it needs for the building.
The project is expected to be completed next fall, said Dave Duro, Treasure Valley YMCA president and CEO.
They YMCA’s primary motive in moving on the project before all the fund raising is complete is to provide services to the Meridian area, Duro said. “We know people can benefit,” he said.
The announcement comes just weeks before Meridian voters will decide on construction bonds for a new swimming pool and a new Meridian library that also will be part of the YMCA complex now named “The Hill.”
Western Ada Recreation District is seeking $20 million for two new pools, one at the south YMCA site and another in north Meridian at Black Cat Road and Chinden Boulevard. Meridian Library District wants two libraries, one for the YMCA site and one it hopes to locate at Black Cat Road. The two bonds total $32 million and together would add $25.57 per $100,000 of taxable value to homeowners’ property tax bills. Both bonds require a two-third majority vote.
Watch for an Idaho Statesman story next week that will examine those two bonds.
Library officials tried for a bond in 2015, but it failed. Western Ada Recreation contemplated a bond in 2015, but backed off after it concluded that the public was not well enough informed on the project.
The Hill was first announced in November 2014. The project, which received $4 million from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation, also includes a city park and Hillsdale Elementary School, which West Ada School District opened in fall to relieve overcrowding in schools south of Interstate 84. Much of the property for the complex was donated by Marti Hill, whose family farmed the land for more than a century.
Groundbreaking later this month
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the South Meridian YMCA are planned for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25. The site is next to Hillsdale Elementary School, which is at 5225 S. Stockenham Ave.
