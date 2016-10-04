Community event honoring rancher Jack Yantis Oct. 8 in Council

Justice for Jack, friends and family of Jack Yantis are holding a community event on Saturday, Oct. 8, featuring a celebration of the life of Jack Yantis and a baby shower for Yantis’ daughter, Sarah, who is expecting a boy early next month.
The event begins in Council at 2 p.m. with a baby shower at Seven Devils Cafe, 116 Illinois Ave., and then continues across the street in the park with a barbeque.
Council is located on U.S. 95 about 125 miles north of Boise.
Adams County Sheriff’s deputies Brian Wood and Cody Roland shot and killed Yantis on the highway next to his ranch on Nov. 1, 2015, as Yantis held a rifle he had brought to euthanize a bull that had been struck by a car. Yantis’ wife, Donna, witnessed the shooting and had a heart attack at the scene. She spent several days in a Boise hospital.
Following nine-month-long state and federal investigations, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson announced on July 29 there was not enough evidence to charge Wood or Roland with a crime.
Justice for Jack is a grassroots group that formed shortly after Yantis’ death. The group has grown to more than 3,400 members from across the country.
