Rick Just, Mike Tracy take on incumbent Sara Baker in ACHD race

Mike Tracy, a veteran political operative who lives in Meridian, and Boisean Rick Just, a former U.S. Marine who's now an author, writer and speaker, face Ada County Highway District's second-longest-tenured commissioner in November's election .
Incumbent Sara Baker is one of the area's most experienced elected officials. Before the highway district, she served on the Boise City Council between the mid-1980s and 2001.
Just worked for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for almost three decades and is the president of Friends of Idaho State Parks, a nonprofit that he founded in 2009 to raise money for the department. He is the author of several novels and books about Idaho history, according to his website.
Tracy, a father of five and grandfather of eight, was U.S. Sen. Larry Craig's spokesman between 1996 and 2006. Before that, he worked at the Idaho Farm Bureau. He helped Greater Boise Auditorium District director Judy Peavey-Derr's unsuccessful campaign last year against incumbent Boise Mayor David Bieter.
Ada County Highway District controls public roads throughout the county. A five-member board governs it. Members can only run in districts where they live.
District 5, which Tracy, Just and Baker are vying to represent, includes parts of Northwest Boise, Garden City, Meridian, Eagle, Star and the unincorporated county.
The other contested election this year is in District 2, most of which lies directly south of District 5. In that election, Rebecca Arnold, the commission's longest-serving member, is facing a challenge from former Boise City Councilman David Eberle, who lives in Garden City.
