Another escape at Canyon County jail; police seek 2 inmates

Canyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates it says escaped from the Canyon County Detention Center's tent structure around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, according to a CCSO press release.
The two inmates, identified as Jeffery Duvall and Juan Cervantes, were last seen eastbound on Chicago Street in Caldwell, the release said. Both were in custody on felony probation violations.
Online arrest records show that Duvall’s latest charges are attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury. The records show Cervantes’ latest charges as driving without privileges (second offense), misdemeanor driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Law enforcement is still looking for the suspects and encourages anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police at (208) 454-7531. CCSO is investigating the circumstances of the escape.
The tent jail escape is one in a series of similar incidents, which officials attribute to an aging, inadequate jail. One such inmate, jailed on charges of violating a no-contact order, was missing for a week before he was taken into custody in Oregon.
“This tent structure was never meant to house prisoners 24 hours a day, so it’s not surprising," said Sheriff Kieran Donahue in August following the third escape of the year.
Canyon County commissioners continue to disagree on how to address the problem. Two of the current three are pursuing a plan to expand the current jail. But after Commissioner Craig Hanson lost re-election in May, the balance of power on the commission regarding this issue is expected to change in January.
