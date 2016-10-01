Boise dogs have their day at See Spot Walk

Hundreds of Boise dogs and their owners turned out for the Idaho Humane Society's See Spot Walk event on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Julia Davis Park.
Yantis shooting: Investigators question Cody Roland

Idaho State Police investigators in June — seven months after Jack Yantis was killed near Council — re-interviewed deputy Adams County Deputy Cody Roland and tried to get him to change part of his account of the shooting. They said they did not believe the version put forth by Roland’s colleague, deputy Brian Wood. But Roland stood by his story, insisting he had told the truth.

Ending pain and suffering

A Boise psychologist talks about why suicide could be included in discussions for people with painful,debilitating diseases who are considering end of life options.

Investigators piece together scene of officer-involved shooting in Garden City

A man died after an officer-involved shooting with Garden City and Boise police Monday morning at the Garden City Police Department office. Investigators were on the scene until after 10 a.m. The man is known to Garden City Police, according to Chief Rick Allen. He’s a felon out on parole (grand theft), Allen said. An autopsy is being done at the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name will be released soon after that’s complete.

