1:34 Take a ride on the (luggage) carousel at Boise Airport Pause

0:48 Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes

1:18 Dashcam video shows fatal North Idaho police shooting

3:23 Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting

7:24 Yantis shooting: Investigators question Cody Roland

3:36 Tawnia Owens on suicide prevention and miracles

0:54 Ending pain and suffering

1:05 Replacing Pierce Park Elementary, housed in a 1938 building

1:17 Boise couple baffled why someone would steal their cat

1:03 College of Western Idaho debate team assesses the Clinton-Trump contest