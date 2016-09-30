Nampa man sentenced on 9 counts of child sexual exploitation

A Nampa man was sentenced Friday to prison for up to 40 years on nine counts of child sexual exploitation.
Peter A. Cash, 40, was arrested in May after authorities discovered more than 40 videos and hundreds of images of sexually explicit materials on his home computer and cell phone, said Bryan Taylor, Canyon County prosecutor. Most materials showed prepubescent children, many as young as two or three, he said.
Cash told authorities we was planning to move to Canada to have intercourse with a woman and her four-year-old son, Taylor said.
Taylor said the case is one of the most disturbing involving child pornography he has seen as a prosecutor.
At sentencing, District Judge Davis VanderVelde told Cash , “The children in the videos are victims of disgusting abuse and these children will be victimized as long as these materials exist.”
Cash was ordered to register as a sex offender. He will serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.
Cash was arrested after the Idaho Attorney General’s Office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Cash was downloading child pornography.
Comments