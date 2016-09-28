Mail truck crash near Parma sends driver to hospital

A mail van driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a collision with a Ford truck east of Parma, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
Sean Moore, 33, was driving southbound on Highway 95 in a 2000 Ford F250 truck around 11 a.m.. At the same time, 45-year-old Parma resident Shea Hurd was driving the same direction on the highway in a 1987 Grumman Postal Van.
When Hurd slowed to make a left turn, Moore hit the mail van from behind, and the van rolled off the left shoulder.
Moore, of Oregon House, Calif., was wearing his seatbelt. Idaho State Police said it is unknown whether Hurd was wearing his seatbelt. Hurd was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The crash happened at milepost 45.8, east of Parma.
