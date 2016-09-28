Ending pain and suffering

A Boise psychologist talks about why suicide could be included in discussions for people with painful,debilitating diseases who are considering end of life options.
Investigators piece together scene of officer-involved shooting in Garden City

A man died after an officer-involved shooting with Garden City and Boise police Monday morning at the Garden City Police Department office. Investigators were on the scene until after 10 a.m. The man is known to Garden City Police, according to Chief Rick Allen. He’s a felon out on parole (grand theft), Allen said. An autopsy is being done at the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name will be released soon after that’s complete.

Whittier Elementary braces for growth

Whittier Elementary Principal Fernanda Brendefur is starting her second year at a school that has historically been one of the poorest in the Boise School District. With 542 students enrolled this year Brendefur manages a schedule for a building designed for 300 and even more students are expected to attend the school in coming years.

Boisean accused in Table Rock fire says he's innocent

Taylor Kemp, 19, was cited with a fireworks violation relating to the Table Rock Fire, which consumed at least 2,500 acres, threatened dozens of homes and blackened a well-known Boise Foothills landmark in late June 2016. Kemp denies having anything to do with starting the fire and says he was pressured into confessing.

