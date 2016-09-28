Ending pain and suffering

A man died after an officer-involved shooting with Garden City and Boise police Monday morning at the Garden City Police Department office. Investigators were on the scene until after 10 a.m. The man is known to Garden City Police, according to Chief Rick Allen. He’s a felon out on parole (grand theft), Allen said. An autopsy is being done at the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name will be released soon after that’s complete.
Polished politicians, business bigwigs, and lots of luminaries showed up Thursday, Sept. 22 for a ceremony marking the beginning of construction of the $65-million project that will include a hotel, office building, parking garage and restaurant.
James Gilbert, superintendent of the Mountain Home School District, addresses the painting of several high school parking spots - one with a Black Lives Matter motif - at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
Whittier Elementary Principal Fernanda Brendefur is starting her second year at a school that has historically been one of the poorest in the Boise School District. With 542 students enrolled this year Brendefur manages a schedule for a building designed for 300 and even more students are expected to attend the school in coming years.
Taylor Kemp, 19, was cited with a fireworks violation relating to the Table Rock Fire, which consumed at least 2,500 acres, threatened dozens of homes and blackened a well-known Boise Foothills landmark in late June 2016. Kemp denies having anything to do with starting the fire and says he was pressured into confessing.
The Caldwell Police Department released this body camera video of an officer-involved dog shooting at a residence on Aug. 18. Police say the shooting was justified, but the dog's owner, Alinah Stelly, believes nonlethal force could have been used.
College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon understands the difficulty of passing one of the area's largest bonds ever by a 2/3 margin Nov. 8. If voters in Ada and Canyon Counties pass the $180 million measure the school would create a new campus in Boise and expand its Nampa presence.