Boise man charged with 6 felonies after bizarre chase

James Michael Cox, of Boise, was charged with six felonies on Sunday after a bizarre chain of events Friday evening that included a crash that seriously injured a Boise bicyclist, a motorcycle hijacking and a high-speed chase.
Cox, 39, is charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two felony counts of eluding police, one felony count of grand theft, and one felony count of burglary. He was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday evening.
According to Boise Police Department, the incident began Friday evening when Boise police attempted to pull over a gray Suzuki SUV with no license plates on Roosevelt Avenue near Overland Road and the driver, identified as Cox, refused to stop. That officer did not pursue the Suzuki, police said in a news release, but another Boise officer saw the Suzuki driving very fast, then found it crashed near Roosevelt and Clark.
Police are looking for witnesses to this crash, in which the suspect's car later caught fire. Anyone with information can call dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
The crash involved the Suzuki reportedly hitting a tan Cadillac, which then hit a bicyclist who was off his bike on the side of the road, police said. The bicyclist, a man in his 20s whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A Sunday afternoon update said the cyclist was in stable condition. Two people in the Cadillac had minor injuries.
The driver of the Suzuki then reportedly fled on foot, entered a garage and stole a motorcycle before fleeing again, police said. The man forcibly took the motorcycle from its owner, but no weapon was reported, the dispatcher said.
A witness reported seeing a red motorcycle, closely pursued by multiple Boise police cars, heading down Interstate 84 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
BPD said Cox drove the motorcycle down a dead-end street in Homedale in Owyhee County, where he then tried to flee on foot. Officers were then able to apprehend him and took him into custody without incident, officials said.
Comments