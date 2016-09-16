Local

Body of Washington man recovered from Salmon River near Riggins

By Erin Fenner

Austin Kelley, 26, of Olympia, Washington was presumed dead on Sept. 4, after he attempted to swim across the Salmon River and was pulled under, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office press release.

It wasn’t until Thursday that crews were able to recover his body and transport it to Blackmer’s Funeral Home in Grangeville, according to the release.

Kelley had been an assistant high school soccer coach and a civil engineer. He also had recently started a family. He was married with a new baby. His family and friends still looked for Kelley after the sheriff’s office stated he was presumed dead.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office worked with Idaho County Search and Rescue, the Riggins dive team, Clearwater County search dogs, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game as well as family and friends to find Kelley.

