Boise Police provided these excerpts of body camera footage from officers involved in the fatal shooting of Benjamin Barnes on March 18, 2017, in the Boise Foothills. The confrontation with police came after Barnes threatened several people and shot and killed a family's dog. Warning: Some content may be considered graphic for some viewers. Provided by Boise Police
Boise Police provided these excerpts of body camera footage from officers involved in the fatal shooting of Benjamin Barnes on March 18, 2017, in the Boise Foothills. The confrontation with police came after Barnes threatened several people and shot and killed a family's dog. Warning: Some content may be considered graphic for some viewers. Provided by Boise Police

69 people have died in officer-involved shootings in Idaho since 2000

By Cynthia Sewell And Audrey Dutton

csewell@idahostatesman.com

adutton@idahostatesman.com

March 30, 2018 01:42 PM

Compiled by the Statesman and first published in 2015, this database of fatal officer-involved shootings is the first created in Idaho. The database is updated as the Statesman learns of new incidents. Readers with knowledge of any police-involved shootings not listed here are invited to contact reporter Cynthia Sewell.

Click on “details” to learn more about each incident. Follow this link to learn more about officer-involved shootings in Idaho.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

