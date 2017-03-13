Different credit cards offer different perks for travelers

9:44 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin on first week of spring practices Pause

6:31 Veteran role suits Boise State CB Tyler Horton well

3:43 Boise State receiver Sean Modster on competing in inexperienced group

6:13 Boise State NT Sonatane Lui was 'a deer in the headlights' a year ago, now he may start

6:35 Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch on new spring defensive tweaks

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base

1:46 BSU students retrofit toy cars at St. Luke's for children with disabilities to drive

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff