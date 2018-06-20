Why are Downtown Boise buildings so boring? Blame developers' budgets

Built in 1978 by a subsidiary of Boise's legendary Morrison Knudsen Co., the U.S. Bank tower was long the tallest building in Idaho. Retired architect Thomas Zabala isn't a fan. "It's sort of an unadorned tower," he says. "It's like a chocolate bar." Tommy Ahlquist, an executive of Gardner Co., which owns the building, disagrees. "It's a classic building," he says. "And it's got a lot of heritage and value in Downtown."