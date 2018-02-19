Companies spend billions on data ​farms in other states. Not Idaho. Here’s why

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:17 Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers Pause 2:15 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 1:41 Facing eviction? Deportation? Law students in Boise offer free legal help 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 2:21 Idaho's oldest family ranch still runs cattle in Owyhee County 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market 3:01 Meridian Mayor talks about finding a balance between 'rooftops and jobs' 2:50 Beat your competition with the help of an online competitive analysis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matthew Klinger, president of Fiberpipe Data Centers in Boise, addresses the need for data centers in today's Internet-based commerce. Klinger is an advocate of state tax breaks on infrastructure purchases and other incentives to attract, and keep, data centers in Idaho. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

