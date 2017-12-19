No more duck and cover at the Boise Bomb Shelter. Today it’s just rock ‘n’ roll

More Videos 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise Pause 2:15 Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. 1:41 How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. 1:32 Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 4:31 Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 5:21 Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl highlight reel 2:12 Capital grad helps save Montana against NAU 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 2:09 Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Play it really loud. Boise Bomb Shelter is a perfect place for bands to practice. The Boise Bomb Shelter is a nuclear fallout shelter-turned-band practice space. It's the perfect place for bands who need somewhere to store equipment, practice and create. Most of it is really, really loud and — with a building like this — doesn't disturb the neighbors. The Boise Bomb Shelter is a nuclear fallout shelter-turned-band practice space. It's the perfect place for bands who need somewhere to store equipment, practice and create. Most of it is really, really loud and — with a building like this — doesn't disturb the neighbors. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

