Tom Laws, Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho

Business Insider

May 26, 2017 2:59 PM

COMPASS’ Laws honored for trail leadership; Premier Dentures opens in Meridian

By Peggy Calhoun

and David Staats

Association

Tom Laws, associate planner – bicycle and pedestrian for COMPASS, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, has received the 2017 Outstanding Trail Leader Award for Idaho, presented by American Trails, a nonprofit advocacy group. MUG

Health care

Cody Waid has opened a denture clinic, Premier Dentures, at 1833 N. Lakes Place in Meridian’s Fairview Lakes Retail Center.

Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. These and other achievements will appear in the Idaho Statesman's Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month.

