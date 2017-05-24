Village at Meridian honored for Witches Night; Hughes, Aldape join state endowment board

Retail
The Village at Meridian has been awarded the Foundation Award for Community Support from the International Council of Shopping Centers for its annual October event, Witches Night Out.
A benefit for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, the event raised $12,225 in 2016. The council contributed an additional $5,000.
Government
Gov. Butch Otter has appointed Mary E. Hughes and Jerry F. Aldape to the nine-member Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board , with terms ending in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Hughes, of Boise, is a lawyer and acting director of the Idaho Department of Finance, the regulatory agency that oversees state-chartered financial institutions, the mortgage and securities industries and other financial service providers. She is a 23-year state employee.
Aldape, also of Boise, recently retired from a career in banking, including 10 years as CEO of Syringa Bank. He was the treasurer of the Jaialdi International Festival for 30 years and is a board member of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center.
The EFIB is a state agency in Boise that manages $2.8 billion of investments.
