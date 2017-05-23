St. Lukes names Soni informatics officer; Idaho State among ‘best midsize employers’

Health care
Dr. Neeraj Soni has been named chief medical informatics officer for the St. Luke’s Health System.
Dr. Soni has most recently served as president of Emergency Medicine of Idaho, director of St. Luke’s Health System Division of Emergency Medicine and attending physician for St. Luke’s emergency departments across the Treasure Valley.
He will advance the use of information technology while continuing as a practicing emergency medicine physician, division medical director for emergency medicine and president of EMI.
Education
Forbes ranked Idaho State University one of “America’s Best Midsize Employers 2017,” a list that annually ranks the top U.S. employers.
Of U.S.-based employers with at least 1,000 employees, ISU was ranked No. 103 on the list and 17th in education.
One other Idaho-based employer, MWI Veterinary Supply, made the midsized-employer list, ranking 238th.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. These and other achievements will appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments