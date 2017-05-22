NNU names 2 vice presidents; Boise VA Medical Center wins environmental honor

Education
Northwest Nazarene University named two vice presidents. S. Bradley Shaw will become vice president for academic affairs on July 1, and Mark Wheeler became vice president for external affairs on May 1.
Shaw comes from Greenville College in Greenville, Ill. where he has served since 1991. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and religion, a master’s degree in English and a Ph.D. in American literature. He was a Fulbright scholar and later a Fulbright professor of American literature at University of Bergen, Norway.
Wheeler just completed 10 years of service at NNU. Since 2012, he has been associate vice president of development. He was director of major donor relations from 2002 to 2007. Wheeler graduated from NNU in 1994 with a biology degree and in 2005 NNU with an MBA.
Health care
The Boise VA Medical Center has received the Greenhealth Emerald Award from Practice Greenhealth, a nonprofit representing hospitals and other health-care operations to improve environmental stewardship.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355.
