Trust helps shape your life and business, saving time and money

Call it years of work with the Better Business Bureau brand. When I think of influence and “shaping” the Treasure Valley, I go to the tangible power of trust.
As David Horsager writes in “The Trust Edge,” “Trust multiplies influence and impact.” As we read the stories about people who shape our valley in this edition of Business Insider, consider the power of trust in the lives and institutions profiled.
I like Horsager’s definition of trust: Doing what is right, delivering what is promised and being the same every time, in spite of the circumstances. Who is most influential in your life? There’s a good chance that person acts in your interest, follows through and is consistent.
Think trust is soft, squishy, only a social virtue and intangible? Think again.
Stephen M.R. Covey’s “Speed of Trust” presents a compelling argument that trust always affects two outcomes in indispensable, tangible and quantifiable ways: speed and cost. High trust increases speed and lowers cost. Low trust decreases speed and increases cost.
Patricia Aburdene, author of “Megatrends 2000,” said, “Transcendent values like trust and integrity literally translate into revenue, profits and prosperity.”
And if you’re still not sure of the tangible power of trust, a Watson Wyatt WorkUSA study shows companies with high trust levels outperform companies with low trust levels by 186 percent.
Talk about influence and the power to shape the world around us. It really does start with trust.
I’d like to dive into doing right.
I enjoy having fun, paradoxical conversations with our kids at dinner each night. Once, I challenged the Golden Rule (do unto others as you would have them do unto you), saying it was flawed. Our kids were young, and you know how older brothers love to tease younger sisters. I explained that no one can fool me like I can fool me. It’s just a fact of life; we, as human beings, are good at convincing ourselves. It’s easy for big brother to say, “I don’t mind being teased. I know it’s all in fun. I can handle it.” And give himself a pass to tease his sister. I said, “Let’s live by the platinum rule, and treat others as they want to be treated.” Does your sister want to be teased? No. Changes the conversation, doesn’t it?
So I’m constantly reminding myself: In doing right, consider what’s truly in the best interest of others. It’s a powerful opportunity to influence and shape the world around me.
Dale Dixon is chief innovation officer of the Better Business Bureau Northwest. 342-4649, dale.dixon@thebbb.org. This column appears in the May 17-June 20, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine as part of a special section on people who have shaped the Treasure Valley. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Comments