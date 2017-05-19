5 Treasure Valley news events to watch for in the weeks ahead

Five news stories to watch for in the next month:
1. Shakespeare and concerts. The Idaho Shakespeare Festival opens its 2017 season Saturday, May 27, with “Wait Until Dark.” Outlaw Field opens its season Wednesday, June 7, with John Mellencamp.
2. Cultural meeting. The second of two public meetings on the future of arts and culture in Boise will be held Wednesday, May 31, at the main Boise Public Library. Karen Bubb, Boise’s cultural planner, seeks input to inform her 10-year plan for developing the city’s cultural scene.
3. Another Downtown hotel. Hyatt Place, a 152-room hotel at 1024 W. Bannock St., is scheduled to open by Thursday, June 1.
4. Grove Plaza opens. The revamped Downtown plaza featuring its new fountain reopens Wednesday, June 7, with the first Alive After Five free concert of the season.
5. X Games Boise. Organizers expect thousands to attend this event Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at Rhodes Skate Park in Downtown Boise. It will feature the world’s top skateboarders and BMX riders competing for an invitation to X Games Minneapolis.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews. A version of this story appears in the May 17-June 20, 2017, edition of the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Comments