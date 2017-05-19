High Desert Harley-Davidson was named Meridian’s Philanthropic Business of the Year. The business organized the inaugural Idaho Rolling Thunder Ride in 2010 to support military families.
May 19, 2017 6:14 PM

Snake River Pool, Harris CPAs, Brighton Corp. named Meridian Small Businesses of Year

By Peggy Calhoun and David Staats

The Meridian Chamber of Commerce honored four businesses and one business person at its 2017 Small Business Awards luncheon. They are

Small Business of the Year, 1-10 employees: Snake River Pool & Spa

Small Business of the Year, 11-50 employees: Harris & Co. CPAs

Small Business of the Year, 51 + employees: Brighton Corp.

Philanthropic Business of the Year: High Desert Harley-Davidson

Business Person of the Year: Cassie Fontaine, Idaho Independent Bank

The chamber also recognized these nominees in the above categories:

1 -10 Employees: Country Financial, Fleet Feet Sports, HouseCheck, K&H Consulting, Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance

11-50 Employees: Great Harvest Bakery, Idaho Independent Bank

51 + Employees: T-O Engineers

Business Person of the Year: Daniel Simnitt, HouseCheck; Jacquie Elcox, Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance

Philanthropic: Kathy Chambers — State Farm, D.L. Evans Bank, HouseCheck

