Snake River Pool, Harris CPAs, Brighton Corp. named Meridian Small Businesses of Year

The Meridian Chamber of Commerce honored four businesses and one business person at its 2017 Small Business Awards luncheon. They are
Small Business of the Year, 1-10 employees: Snake River Pool & Spa
Small Business of the Year, 11-50 employees: Harris & Co. CPAs
Small Business of the Year, 51 + employees: Brighton Corp.
Philanthropic Business of the Year: High Desert Harley-Davidson
Business Person of the Year: Cassie Fontaine, Idaho Independent Bank
The chamber also recognized these nominees in the above categories:
1 -10 Employees: Country Financial, Fleet Feet Sports, HouseCheck, K&H Consulting, Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance
11-50 Employees: Great Harvest Bakery, Idaho Independent Bank
51 + Employees: T-O Engineers
Business Person of the Year: Daniel Simnitt, HouseCheck; Jacquie Elcox, Treasure Valley Hearing & Balance
Philanthropic: Kathy Chambers — State Farm, D.L. Evans Bank, HouseCheck
