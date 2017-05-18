KBOI’s “Paul J” nominated to Hall of Fame; Walt Bithell, 3 others form mediation firm

Media
Paul J. Schneider, morning cohost on Boise radio station 670 KBOI, has been nominated for induction into the the National Radio Hall of Fame. He has worked for the station for 50 years, has broadcast Boise State University football games and other sports events, and is president of the Idaho Horse Racing Commission.
“Paul J has been such a fixture in the Treasure Valley and has given so much to the community, it’s great to see him get this recognition,” Program Director David Allen says.
Nearly 1,000 people were either suggested or reviewed, with 24 selected for nomination. Schneider was nominated in the category of Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more).
Law
Walter Bithell, principal of Bithell Law PLLC, has joined forces with trial attorneys John Zarian, Deborah Ferguson and David Lombardi to create the Idaho Mediation Group to help attorneys keep their clients out of court.
“We have all mediated many cases as legal advocates for parties to a mediation,” Bithell says. “We’ve also successfully mediated many cases where we ourselves served as mediators.”
For more information, call Bithell at (208) 336-4440.
