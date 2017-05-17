Boise-area bar association honors Andrade, Micron lawyers; Dvorak joins Strategies 360

Law
Maria Andrade, of Andrade Legal, in Boise, received the 2017 Liberty Bell Award from the Fourth District Bar Association for community service.
Idaho Chief Justice Roger Burdick says Andrade “is always in the running for pro bono awards” for her work with people facing immigration problems.
The bar association also honored four legal organizations and one lawyer in its annual Rule 6.1 Challenge, named for an Idaho rule of professional conduct that says every lawyer has a professional responsibility to provide legal services to those unable to pay. The winners by category:
Corporate: The legal department of Micron Technology Inc., which logged 461.5 hours of pro bono work.
Large law firm: Perkins Coie’s Boise branch.
Small law firm: Alidjani Law PLLC in Boise.
Individual attorney: Lisa Nordstrom of Idaho Power.
Government law office: The Office of the State Appellate Public Defender.
Public Relations
Strategies 360, a Seattle public-relations and marketing firm, has hired Todd Dvorak in its Boise office as director of public and media relations.
Dvorak spent 13 years with the Associated Press, including seven supervising its Idaho bureau in Boise. He then served as spokesman for Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, resigning after he was cited Sept. 16, 2016, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — charges that were later dismissed. He recently was city editor at the Idaho Press-Tribune in Nampa.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. These and other achievements will appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments