CEO of Brighton, a major Idaho developer, says Boise is like Salt Lake 25 years ago

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market Pause 3:01 Meridian Mayor talks about finding a balance between 'rooftops and jobs' 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 0:35 Eagle softball wins district title on O'Connor's walk-off double 1:30 This team brought Chipotle, Zupas, more to Boise 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Brighton Corp. has built thousands of homes and apartments, and dozens of major retail and commercial developments, in the past 25 years. Take a walk through just a few of them. Audrey Dutton adutton@idahostatesman.com

Brighton Corp. has built thousands of homes and apartments, and dozens of major retail and commercial developments, in the past 25 years. Take a walk through just a few of them. Audrey Dutton adutton@idahostatesman.com