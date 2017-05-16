Peppertree hotel opens in downtown Nampa; Idaho Public TV general manager honored

Hospitality & Tourism
The Peppertree Nampa Civic Center Inn held its grand opening May 10 at 205 3rd St. S., next to the Nampa Civic Center.
City leaders had long sought a hotel near the Civic Center to help attract multiday conferences, weddings and other special events. The Nampa City Council in 2015 traded away land on the west end of the civic center’s parking lot to allow the hotel to be built there.
“It’s very satisfying to see a project that was conceived 17 years ago be completed,” Mayor Bob Henry says.
The $5 million Best Western Plus hotel includes 82 rooms.
“On behalf of the Peppertree family we just want to thank the Nampa community for welcoming our family with open arms,” says Chase Santillanes, vice president of the Spokane-based Peppertree Hospitality Group.
Idaho Public Television General Manager Ron Pisaneschi will be inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Northwest Chapter.
The Silver Circle honors media professionals who began their careers in television at least 25 years ago. Pisaneschi came to Idaho Public Television in 1985 and has served as the agency’s general manager since August 2013.
