Peppershock Media, T-O Engineers named Boise’s Small Businesses of Year; Kustra honored

About 700 people turned out Wednesday for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce’s annual Small Business of the Year and Chamber Excellence Awards luncheon. The winners are:

Small Business of the Year (small-size): Peppershock Media. Other finalists were Lee & Associates Idaho LLC and Spa 35.

Small Business of the Year (medium-size): T-O Engineers. Other finalists were Graeber & Co. and Neurilink.

Nonprofit Excellence: United Way of Treasure Valley. Other finalists were the Home Partnership Foundation and Learning Lab Inc.

Financial Services Industry Excellence: Harris & Co. PLLC. Other finalists were the Idaho Central Credit Union and Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Food & Agriculture Industry Excellence: Food Services of America. Other finalists were the Boise Co-op and the Idaho Grape Growers & Wine Producers Commission.

Healthcare Industry Excellence: Idaho State University-Meridian. Other finalists were the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and SparkMD.

Travel Industry Excellence: Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Other finalists were Delaware North Corp. and Jackson Jet Center.

Government Advocate of the Year: AECOM.

The chamber also awarded Robert Kustra, president of Boise State University, with its 2017 Hall of Fame Award.

The chamber, a nonprofit business-advocacy group, claims more than 1,800 members, including businesses, civic organizations, education institutions and individuals.

