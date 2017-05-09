Goodwin named CEO of Guerdon Modular Buildings; Boise State honors Newcomb, Russell

Manufacturing
Jerry Goodwin is the new president and CEO of Guerdon Modular Buildings, a Boise maker of large modular commercial-construction buildings for the multifamily and hospitality sectors.
Goodwin had been in the Seattle area as CEO for seven years of Senior Aerospace Structures at Senior PLC, a company with 10 aerospace manufacturing plants in five countries. Previously, he was vice president and general manager of Northwest Composites for 13 years.
“Jerry brings an impressive track record and depth of manufacturing experience from the aerospace industry and will be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Lad Dawson, Guerdon’s founder and CEO since 2001.
“He will lead Guerdon into its next chapter of growth while enhancing quality, efficiency and performance,” said Erik Krieger, managing partner of Riverlake Partners, the private equity firm that placed a majority equity investment in Guerdon in August 2014.
Education
Boise State University’s School of Public Service honored former Idaho Speaker of the House Bruce Newcomb with the second annual Commitment to Idaho award. Last year’s honoree was U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson.
Betsy Russell was honored with an award for enhancing public discourse. Russell covers state government as Boise bureau chief for the Spokesman-Review of Spokane and is president of the Idaho Press Club.
Banking
Mountain America Credit Union has again been named among the “Best Places to Work in Idaho,” ranking fifth in the large employer category. The ranking is determined by the results of an employee satisfaction survey conducted by Populus, a Meridian marketing and research firm.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355.
Submit an item
