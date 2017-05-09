Oppenheimer, Sinclair join Community Foundation board; Cutting Edge Landscape expands

Nonprofits
Doug Oppenheimer and Walt Sinclair, both of Boise, have joined the board of the Idaho Community Foundation.
Oppenheimer is president and co-owner of Oppenheimer Companies Inc. His parents, Arthur and Jane Oppenheimer, established ICF’s first charitable fund in 1988.
Sinclair is a partner at Holland & Hart.
Services
Cutting Edge Landscape has completed a 10,500-square-foot building on a 1.5-acre lot in Garden City to house its eastern Treasure Valley maintenance service fleet and administration staff.
The landscape-construction office moved next door to 5407 Alworth St. Cutting Edge now has three offices, two in Garden City and one in Nampa.
Custom Steel Structures Inc. was the general contractor.
Education
The College of Idaho has been ranked No. 2 on the website Best College Review’s 2017 list of the “Top 50 Best Small Colleges in the U.S.”
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. These and other achievements will appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments