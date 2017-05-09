Merger adds to Boise’s Allied Business Solutions; Jalichandra joins ClickBank board

Technology
Idaho Business Systems Inc., which has locations in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, merged with Allied Business Solutions, headquartered in Boise, on April 20.
ISBI personnel will remain as employees of Allied, which was established in 2003 and is owned by Tom and Stacy Beeles.
Marketing
ClickBank, an Boise affiliate-marketing and e-commerce marketplace, named Richard Jalichandra to its board of directors, succeeding Geoffrey Hoyl.
Jalichandra in February stepped down as CEO of Boise’s Bodybuilding.com after one year.
Services
Modern Auto Service, owned by Ryan Baxter, held its grand opening April 20 at 1225 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Fruitland.
Government
The Canyon County Board of Commissioners appointed Nicki Schwend director of the Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources.
Schwend has spent the past 18 months as the outdoor recreation planner under Tom Bicak, who retired at the end of April after nearly three decades working for Canyon County Parks, including the past 12 as director.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. These and other achievements will appear in the Idaho Statesman's Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month.
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
