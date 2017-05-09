Business Insider

May 09, 2017

Withers named Albertsons EVP of retail operations, St. Luke’s gives $10K to Girl Scouts

By Peggy Calhoun

bizcom@idahostatesman.com

and David Staats

dstaats@idahostatesman.com

Retail

Jewel-Osco Division President Mike Withers has been appointed executive vice president of retail operations for Albertsons Companies.

Withers will lead the company’s East Region operations. The current executive vice president of retail operations, Susan Morris, will lead the West Region. Jim Perkins, executive vice president of retail operations special projects, is focused on initiatives to accelerate growth. All three executives will continue to report to Wayne Denningham, president and chief operating officer.

Withers began his career with Albertsons in 1976 in Boise, starting as a courtesy clerk. He has worked around the country since. In his new role, he will return to the Boise corporate headquarters.

Health care

St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund has awarded $10,000 to Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council programs. .

Education

The College of Idaho has earned a 2017 Best Value School Award by University Research & Review after a nomination and review process by a committee of current and former university presidents, provosts, professors and CEOs.

Government

Amy Little, president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, has been appointed by Gov.Butch Otter as an ex-officio commissioner for Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355.

Submit an item

Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.

