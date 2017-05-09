Withers named Albertsons EVP of retail operations, St. Luke’s gives $10K to Girl Scouts

Retail
Jewel-Osco Division President Mike Withers has been appointed executive vice president of retail operations for Albertsons Companies.
Withers will lead the company’s East Region operations. The current executive vice president of retail operations, Susan Morris, will lead the West Region. Jim Perkins, executive vice president of retail operations special projects, is focused on initiatives to accelerate growth. All three executives will continue to report to Wayne Denningham, president and chief operating officer.
Withers began his career with Albertsons in 1976 in Boise, starting as a courtesy clerk. He has worked around the country since. In his new role, he will return to the Boise corporate headquarters.
Health care
St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund has awarded $10,000 to Girl Scouts of Silver Sage Council programs. .
Education
The College of Idaho has earned a 2017 Best Value School Award by University Research & Review after a nomination and review process by a committee of current and former university presidents, provosts, professors and CEOs.
Government
Amy Little, president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, has been appointed by Gov.Butch Otter as an ex-officio commissioner for Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
