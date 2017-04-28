Boise State launches online management degree

Boise State University is accepting applications from people who want to earn a bachelor of business administration degree in management online.
The degree, offered through Boise State’s College of Business and Economics, is intended to help working adults finish their bachelor’s degree and advance their careers, wherever they are.
The first students in the online program will begin their studies this fall. Students pay per credit and can study full-time or part-time. The degree can be completed in as few as 21 months.
The degree emphasizes skills like digital competence, responsible business practices and managerial problem-solving.
“Experienced Boise State faculty will develop and teach the courses, giving students access to the same quality instruction and interactive experience our current students enjoy,” said Susan Park, chair of the management department, in a news release.
For more, visit online.boisestate.edu/management.
David Staats: 208-377-6417, @DavidStaats
