5 Idaho lumber firms share training grant; Walmart seeks pitches; The Closet to reopen

Government
Idaho Forest Group, Potlatch Land and Lumber LLC, Stimson Lumber Co., Empire Lumber Co. and Plummer Forest Product have joined with North Idaho College and Lewis Clark State College to retrain workers with the help of a $482,582 state workforce-development grant.
The money was granted by the Idaho Department of Labor to address skill gaps for high-wage, high-demand occupations in the industry and increase the employment and wages of Idaho workers in mostly rural areas. The companies plan to train more than 200 workers over the next two years.
The post-training positions, at 11 mills, will pay wages ranging from $15 to $25 per hour plus employer-assisted medical benefits.
The five industry partners are providing a cash and in-kind match totaling $141,833.61.
To be eligible for a grant, a business must produce a product or service sold outside the region, and the affected jobs must pay at least $12 an hour plus employer-assisted health insurance.
The fund is financed by a 3 percent set-aside of Idaho’s unemployment insurance taxes paid by businesses.
Retail
Walmart is seeking Idaho entrepreneurs to pitch their products to the company’s buyers in a daylong event June 28 at Walmart’s global headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. Registration has begun at walmart-jump.com; the deadline is May 18.
Nonprofits
The Closet Inc., a nonprofit founded by Kelly McMurry, expects to open by Monday, May 1, in a new location at 10338 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise, in a shopping center at the northeast corner of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
The Closet had to vacate its space recently to make room for growth at Tree City Church of the Nazarene, 3852 N. Eagle Road.
Ada County teens can get clothing free of charge at The Closet. Each teen receives a private, one-hour appointment to select and try on clothing. Most teens are referred by a school counselor, caseworker, shelter, juvenile corrections or other community agency.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355.
