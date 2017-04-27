Kount’s Wiskirchen named regional entrepreneur of year; Dockter named CSHQA treasurer

Technology
Brad Wiskirchen, CEO of Kount in Boise, is a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Award in the Utah region.
EY is the accounting and advisory firm formerly known as Ernst & Young.
Idaho schools have won almost $40,000 in grants from the CenturyLink Foundation for technology projects.
Local grantees included:
▪ West Junior High School in Boise was awarded more than $3,000 for technology to support reading intervention for struggling students. Teacher Pamela Slevin submitted the project.
▪ Riverglen Junior High in Boise was awarded almost $5,000 to buy robotics technology and software. Teacher Larry Richter submitted the project.
▪ Treasure Valley Math and Science Center in Boise was awarded almost $4,500 to create an aerospace class complete with drones. Teacher Paul Verhage submitted the project.
▪ Whittier Elementary in Boise was awarded $5,000 to buy iPads and accessories to help integrate a bilingual English and Spanish curriculum in all subject areas. Teacher Susan Hayes submitted the project.
▪ Valley Elementary in Hazelton was awarded over $2,000 to upgrade the Accelerated Reader program. Teacher Christi Lamun submitted the project.
▪ The Ambrose School in Meridian was awarded nearly $5,000 for a lab to explore heart physiology with an electrocardiogram test. Teacher Dr. Sarah Westcott submitted the project.
▪ Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian was awarded more than $4,700 to buy a BLAST database enabling the study of gene sequencing. Teacher Erin Tiderman submitted the project.
▪ River Valley Elementary in Meridian was awarded more than $4,000 for laptops to improve students’ writing skills. Teacher Kaycie Winn submitted the project.
Architecture
Amy K. Dockter has been elected corporate treasurer of CSHQA, a Boise architectural firm.
Dockter, who has been with the firm since 1993, is the first engineer and the first woman to become an officer in the 128-year history of the firm. She manages CSHQA’s engineering department and has been a member of the board of directors since 2010.
