Tolsma names Idaho’s Eiguren, Grant, Ritter, Sayer to advisory board for U.S. operations

Technology
Tolsma-Grisnich Group, based in Holland, has named a five-member advisory board for the Tolsma USA division now that Tolsma has opened a North American headquarters in Boise.
The members are:
Roy Eiguren, a Boise lawyer and public-policy consultant who is managing partner of the Eiguren Ellis Public Policy firm and co-owner of Intelligent Office of Boise, a business center.
Duane Grant, a Rupert potato and sugar-beet farmer who owns 4-D Farms in Rupert and is chairman of the Snake River Sugar Cooperative and the Amalgamated Sugar Co.
Alicia Ritter, a public relations executive and president of Ritter Consulting in Boise.
Jeff Sayer, former director of the Idaho Department of Commerce and managing partner of Rectify Horizons, a new management consultancy and turnaround firm in Eagle.
Peter Friedmann, a Washington, D.C., lawyer who represents clients on federal policy and is executive director of the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, which represents agricultural exporters.
“These five individuals come to our board with incredible expertise in agriculture, business, and public policy, as well as proven leadership,” said Pieter Wesseling, president and CEO of Tolsma-Grisnich Group.
Tolsma-Grisnich makes storage systems for potatoes and onions at plants in Nampa and Idaho Falls.
Health care
St. Luke’s Health System has been named among the 15 top health systems in America for the fourth consecutive year by Truven Health Analytics, an IBM company.
Engineering
Holladay Engineering Co., of Payette, has begun operating under a new trade name, HECO Engineers.
“As we rebrand our company, there has been no change in management, and we will continue to provide the same high level of service on which we have built our reputation,” President John Blom said.
The company, founded in 1982, serves small communities that cannot afford their own engineers.
Peggy Calhoun: 208-377-6355. These and other achievements will appear in the Idaho Statesman’s Business Insider magazine, whose print edition and its digital replica are published on the third Wednesday of each month. Click here for the Statesman’s e-edition, which includes Business Insider (subscription required).
Submit an item
Email news items for Achievements to bizcom@idahostatesman.com. High-resolution individual portraits are welcome. All submissions become property of the Idaho Statesman.
Comments