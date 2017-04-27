Kustra named to chamber’s hall of fame; Walmart opens training academy in Boise

Associations
Bob Kustra, president of Boise State University since 2003, is the 2017 recipient of the The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Award.
Kustra is the fifth recipient, following Dennis Johnson in 2016, Skip Oppenheimer in 2015, Nancy Vannorsdel in 2014, and Doug Armstrong in 2013.
He will be honored at the 2017 Small Business of the Year & Chamber Excellence Awards luncheon on Wednesday, May 10th.
Retail
Walmart has opened a training academy at its Overland Road store in Boise.
The academy is one of 200 the retailer plans to open this year for front-line supervisors.
Media
KQXR, 100.3 The X Rocks, has been named 2016 Medium Market Radio Station of the Year by the Rock Radio Awards, which are handed out by RadioContraband yearly in Las Vegas..
The station, owned by the E.W. Scripps Co., has been nominated five times and won the award twice.
