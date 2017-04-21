Albertsons gets new president, ECCO names president of Americas, Kount gets a partner

Retail
Albertsons Cos. has promoted Wayne Denningham, its executive vice president and chief operating officer, to president and chief operating officer.
Denningham will continue to lead store operations and add oversight of marketing/merchandising, supply chain, manufacturing and integration, all of which will continue under their current leadership.
“This is the strongest leadership team I’ve worked with in my 50-plus years in this industry,” said Bob Miller, chairman and CEO, in a statement. “I asked Wayne to join Albertsons LLC in 2006 to lead our Rocky Mountain Division. Since that time, he’s led three different divisions, helped to negotiate and manage some of our most significant acquisitions, and successfully turned around some of our toughest assets. He’s a remarkable leader with tremendous grocery retail acumen.”
Denningham began his career with Albertsons Inc. in 1977 as a clerk and worked his way up. He left in 2004 but returned to Albertsons Inc.’s Idaho-based successor, Albertsons LLC, in 2006. He is based at the Boise corporate campus.
Manufacturing
John Ducharme has joined ECCO Safety Group as president of Americas, based in the Boise headquarters.
Ducharme recently was vice president of Global Sales for Oregon-based Warn Industries. He has a master’s degree in international business and speaks fluent Spanish.
“John will be an integral part of the global leadership team as we look to strengthen our brand in the North and South American markets,” said ESG CEO Doug Phillips.
ECCO makes back-up alarms, amber warning lights and sound-warning products for vehicles.
Associations
The Nampa Chamber of Commerce turns 125 years old this year and honored nine businesses and organizations with the inaugural Legacy Awards.
Honored were Amalgamated Sugar, established in 1942; City of Nampa, established 1891; Idaho Power, established 1916; Northwest Nazarene University, established 1913; Idaho Press-Tribune, established 1883; Saint Alphonsus/Sisters of Mercy, established 1917; Snake River Stampede, established 1913; Stone Lumber, established 1906; and Woman’s Century Club, established 1900.
Technology
Kount, a Boise fraud- and risk-prevention company, announced a partnership with Midigator LLC to expand chargeback and fraud-management solutions for online retailers, who make sales without seeing a customer’s payment card.
“This development is great news for eCommerce merchants as they now have a single solution for addressing both friendly fraud and true fraud,” said Mark Standfield, president of Midigator. “With friendly fraud responsible for up to 70 percent of all chargebacks filed, this combined effort confronts these issues head on, which will have a tremendous impact on businesses.”
Investopedia defines a chargeback as “the charge a credit card merchant pays to a customer after the customer successfully disputes an item on his or her credit card statement.”
So-called friendly fraud is a form of online shoplifting. As explained by Investopedia, a criminal buys online or by phone, receives the merchandise, and files a dispute with the credit-card issuer saying the merchandise never arrived or is flawed. That prompts the card issuer to make a chargeback, which the retailer must pay for.
“Card-not-present” retailers are becoming top targets for fraudsters, Kount and Midigator said.
