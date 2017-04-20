Arrington succeeds Semanko at water group, Gruber named partner at Franz Witte

Associations
Paul L. Arrington has been named executive director of the Idaho Water Users Association in Boise effective May 1.
Arrington, a Twin Falls native, comes to the association from the Twin Falls office of Barker Rosholt & Simpson LLP, a law firm where his practice focused largely on water and natural-resource issues.
He succeeds Norm Semanko who has been executive director and general counsel since 2000. Semanko has been named a partner of the Moffatt Thomas law firm in Boise, leading its water, environmental and natural-resource practice groups.
Services
Joe Gruber has been promoted to vice president of the maintenance department at Franz Witte Landscape Contracting Inc. and will share ownership of the company with Franz Witte, Seneca Hull, Vicki Witte Glade Burlingame and Danny Turner.
Gruber has been with the company for a year and a half. He has 22 years of experience in Landscape Maintenance and is also in his second term as president of the Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association.
Health care
James Watson has joined St. Luke’s Health System as director of marketing.
Previously, Watson was director of marketing for all Providence Health & Services facilities in Oregon and the Portland-based system’s director of brand covering five states.
West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell has received its sixth consecutive “A” grade in the biannual Hospital Safety Score published by The Leapfrog Group. The designation recognizes performance in meeting evidence-based patient-safety guidelines.
Banking
Idaho First Bank in McCall has named Nancy Lane commercial relationship manager.
Most recently, Lane was executive director of the McCall Winter Sports Club.
Submit an item
